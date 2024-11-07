Apalachee school shooting: Judge assigned to case against Colt and Colin Gray steps down

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A new judge has been assigned to the case for the teen and his father charged in the Apalachee High School shooting. The current judge assigned to the case is retiring.

Colt Gray, 14, is charged with 55 crimes including, malice and felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children. His father, Colin Gray, is also facing murder, aggravated assault and child cruelty charges.

According to court documents, Judge Currie Mingledorff, who has been overseeing the case, will soon retire and has therefore recused himself from the case.

Judge Sarah Griffie, who is currently an Assistant District Attorney in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit, will take over for Judge Mingledorff, according to court documents.

Last month, Barrow County investigators testified about the details of what they’re calling Colt Gray’s plan to kill several people in the school. They detailed drawings he’d done, what they described as an “obsession” with school shooters, and even that he was trying to create a “school shooter outfit.”

Investigators say Colin Gray bought the weapon for his son as a Christmas gift just months after being investigated for a separate school shooting threat last year. They say he also bought his son ammunition, a larger magazine for his gun and a tactical vest.

GBI agents testified last month that Colt Gray got the rifle into the school by disguising it as a school project.

“We determined that the rifle was protruding out of his book bag – and part of the rifle that was showing was concealed with a rolled-up poster board,” GBI Special Agent Lucas Beyer testified.

