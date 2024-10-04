District attorney files no contact orders for 9 people connected to deadly Apalachee shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — New court documents are banning attorneys for suspected Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray and his father Colin Gray from contacting nine people.

According to the documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the district attorney’s office has filed nine no-contact orders.

The orders prohibit Colt Gray, Colin Gray and their attorneys from contacting those nine people for interviews.

State law can prohibit a suspect, their attorneys or any other representative from contacting a victim if the victim “clearly expressed to any party a desire not to be contacted.”

The names of those people are withheld to protect their privacy.

Friday marks one month since the shooting that claimed four lives and sent nine other people to the hospital.

In the days after the shooting, one victim filed a no-contact order against the Grays and their attorneys. It’s unclear if these other orders name the other victims.

Prosecutors say they plan to present their cases against Colt Gray and Colin Gray to a grand jury later this month.

