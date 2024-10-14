‘We will heal’: Apalachee High students grapple with first full day of classes since mass shooting

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Appalachee High School is navigating its first full day back to classes under a shadow of grief after a mass shooting last month. The school previously operated on a half-day schedule to help students cope with the tragedy, which claimed the lives of two students and two teachers.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington went to Appalachee High on Monday where a heavy police presence is providing added security and counselors are available to support students and staff struggling through the day.

One of the initial tasks for returning students was to visit a makeshift memorial set up in honor of the victims.

“I felt really, really sad,” student Anastaacia Infate said.

Students have been grappling with the return to school since the reopening in September on a limited half-day schedule.

In support of the community, local businesses like Ann’s Flower and Gift Shop have stepped in.

RELATED STORIES:

The shop recently concluded a fundraiser to assist the Appalachee High community.

Manager Paige Stinchcomb offered ribbons for $10 each to raise money for the victims’ families.

“Through the fundraiser, we ended up writing a check for $21,350. That was 1,623 bows tied, plus another $5,120 in extra donations,” Stinchcomb said.

Stinchcomb expressed solidarity with the Appalachee students, teachers, and staff on their full return to school.

“I think they’re constantly in the whole community’s thoughts and prayers,” Stinchcomb said.

The school’s website carries a message emphasizing their dedication to addressing the needs of students and staff, saying:

“We remain committed to focusing on the needs of our students and staff. We believe that together, we will heal, and love will prevail.”

©2024 Cox Media Group