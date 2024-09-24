Parents gather at Apalachee High School campus before students return to class

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — In the hours leading up to classes resuming Tuesday at Apalachee High School, parents are leaning on every resource they can find.

On Monday night, a group of mothers held what they called their “mama prayer time” at the school’s campus.

Their silent prayers of protection and healing came in the hours before their students returned to class in the same place where four people were killed, not even three weeks ago.

“I am praying that they’re all going to be okay,” said Layla Contreras about her sister and mother who are returning to classes Tuesday.

“Being in that building today, I truly believed I was ready but it’s harder than I thought it was going to be,” student Sasha Contreras said.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Anoop Takher who said while returning might be hard, it could be helpful.

“Routine schedule in the long run will help. In the safest way possible is very beneficial and it can help have that return to normalcy feeling,” Takher said.

On Monday students and parents returned to campus for an open house.

Sheriff Jud Smith worked to reassure everyone that they are safe.

“Understand that there are safety measures in place, just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they’re not there,” Smith said.

Students will return in phases: starting Tuesday they will have half days.

When they return from fall break on October 14, they’ll resume classes full-time.

Takher advises parents to know their students won’t always verbalize their feelings. But there will be signs in their behavior if they’re struggling.

“Some signs that we can recognize are increased activity from them, irritability, anger, withdrawal, and even changes in their sleep, changes in what they eat or their appetite, and lack of interest in things they like to do,” Takher said. “Spending time with your child and reassuring and validating their feelings is very important. But if a kid isn’t ready to go back, I also wouldn’t force it for one or two days here and there.”

There will be counselors and security on campus and at the second building about 10 minutes away that they’ll be using after closing the hall where this tragedy happened.

