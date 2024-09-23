Toddler drowns in bathtub, father arrested. Now, his mother has been charged

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury has indicted the parents of a 17-month-old who drowned at a Cobb County home in August.

Police arrested the father and charged him with murder. Now, the toddler’s mother is accused of tampering with evidence.

Kenton Hamilton told police that he was sleeping on the couch with his 17-month-old and 4-year-old at their home on Windsor Court in Kennesaw.

He claims his 17-month-old son walked up two flights of stairs and climbed into the bathtub where he turned on the water and drowned.

Police said they found cocaine under the couch cushions where the two children were sleeping and guns inside the home.

