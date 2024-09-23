GA parents arrested after 2-year-old, 4-year-old hospitalized with injuries

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested for allegedly abusing their two kids, causing injuries to their bodies.

On Thursday, around 10 a.m., Bibb County deputies went to a home in Del Park to conduct a welfare check on two small children. A witness reported that children at the home were in danger.

When deputies arrived, they found a two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl with injuries. The children were taken to the hospital. Officials say the little boy is stable but in critical condition. The little girl is stable.

Bibb County officials arrested the children’s father, Kyle David Rogers, 30.

The next day, upon further investigation, deputies arrested the children’s mother, Dajanae Nicole Jones.

Both parents were booked into the Bibb County Jail.

Rogers was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, battery, and three counts of terrorist threats.

Jones has been charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. Authorities said she also had outstanding warrants from the Sandy Springs Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Her warrants have been served.

The duo is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any further information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

