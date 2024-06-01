Chamblee officials hosting resource fair for Immigrant Heritage Month at Village Park

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The City of Chamblee is hosting its inaugural Immigrant Heritage Month Resource Fair on Saturday morning.

The event is aimed at uniting residents and celebrating “the rich tapestry of cultures that call the City of Chamblee Home,” according to city officials.

Chamblee residents and leaders will gather at Village Park on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at 10 a.m.

The city will be honoring and recognizing the “invaluable contributions of the diverse communities in Chamblee while providing valuable resources, services and support.”

Officials said the event will allow attendees to “immerse themselves in a wealth of resources aimed at supporting and empowering individuals and families,” at the family-friendly event.

The event is meant to kick off Immigrant Heritage Month while fostering inclusivity, celebrating diversity and supporting immigrant communities, according to Chamblee officials.

