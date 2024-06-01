DeKalb County working on its first-ever Black business guide

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County is working on its first-ever Black business guide.

“There are some toys and games. That’s true,” Tanjanae Walker said as she chatted with 9-year-old Lina Williamson.

Williamson loves to read, so she’d come to the right place.

Walker is the manager of the Brave & Kind Bookshop in Decatur.

“I always use the word “honor,” Walker told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen. “It’s an honor to be allowed to come here and serve the community in this capacity.”

The store is part of what’s now a record number of Black-owned businesses in DeKalb County.

“We want them to know we’re here to assist them. Reach out to us. Let us help you,” Geoffrey Loften said.

He’s with the Decide DeKalb Development Authority.

The group is working to compile a list of all Black-owned shops and stores in DeKalb to create what they will call the first-ever DeKalb County Black Business Guide. A website that will make these businesses easier to find.

“What are you going to be when you grow up?” Walker asked Williamson back at the bookshop.

“I want to be a doctor or a scientist,” Williamson said. Walker says she would love the Business Guide to go viral.

“I think in the age of technology having it on the internet reaches a wider audience that the days of old and pamphlets. So, I love the idea,” Walker said.

To register for the DeKalb County Black Business Guide look here.

