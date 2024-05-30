3 GA men killed, including young father, in DUI crash

COMER, Ga. — Three men on their way home from work were killed in a DUI crash in Athens.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. in Madison County, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

A Camry attempting to turn right off Madico Drive was hit by a Ford pickup truck. The 22-year-old driver of the Camry was charged with DUI, first-degree vehicular homicide and failing to yield. He was also injured in the crash and has not been identified or booked into jail, according to the Banner-Herald.

The driver of the pickup truck was not charged.

All three men that were killed were in the back seat of the Camry. They’ve been identified by family members as Thai Htoo, 19; Saw Ah, 19 and Gler Taw, 25. Family members said on a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses that the men were headed home for work when they were killed.

Taw was a father with 9-month-old daughter.

“The other two were both beloved son and friends to many in the communities,” one victim’s brother wrote on the GoFundMe. “They all followers of our lord and savior Jesus Chris. Now they watching us from Heaven grieving.

One GoFundMe has raised more than $12,000.

A second GoFundMe is set up through New Neighbors Network, which is an organization that helps refugees and immigrants navigate life in America.

