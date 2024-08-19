Body found along I-285 in DeKalb County

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found along Interstate 285 in DeKalb County.
Dunwoody police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are actively working on a death investigation.
Multiple patrol cars could be seen along I-285 eastbound at Chamblee Dunwoody Road Monday evening.
The investigation began after a call about a welfare check.
The victim’s age and identity were not released.
Authorities have not said if the investigation is causing traffic delays.
This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
