19-year-old bought $100 of pills in Taco Bell parking lot. Now, she’s dead

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in the death of her friend after the friend overdosed and died on fentanyl in Sandy Springs.

Makayla Peacock, 19, died June 6 after her mother came home and found her daughter slumped over and unresponsive in bed.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Sandy Springs Monday, where a toxicology report later determined that Peacock had overdosed on fentanyl after eating laced pills.

After further investigation, officers determined Peacock had purchased the pills from her friend Mallery James.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two friends met up in the parking lot of a Forsyth County Taco Bell, where Peacock bought $100 in pills.

James was arrested on July 25 under “Austin’s Law,” which was named after Austin Walters, who died from a fentanyl-laced pill in 2021.

She was taken to Fulton County Jail, where she was later released on a $50,000 bond. She’s been charged with aggravated manslaughter causing a fentanyl overdose.

Last week, Channel 2 Action News spoke to the family of Austin Walters, who said dealers can be charged even if they use the most common defense.

“The drug dealer can’t say, ‘Hey, I didn’t know it had fentanyl in it,’” Walters’ mother, Beth Walters said.

Seiden reached out to James’ attorney, John Wetzler, who said,

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of everyone touched by this tragedy.”

