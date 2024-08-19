15-year-old arrested after police say he groped stranger in her Gwinnett home

A Gwinnett County woman said she feels violated after police said a stranger crept into her home and groped her.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Lilburn Monday, where police arrested the 15-year-old suspect, who lived at the apartment complex on Stoneview Trail where the incident happened.

For some reason, police said the teenage boy snuck into an apartment and touched a total stranger around 10 p.m. Soon after he peeked his head into an apartment, he started staring into a mirror to track the woman inside, police said.

A camera in the home shows how within about 90 seconds, the teen snuck into the kitchen and groped the victim, then ran out of the door.

When the woman asked her boyfriend if it was him who had touched her, he told her no.

The teen was arrested around 4 p.m. Monday. He hasn’t been identified and his motive was unclear.

Officer Veronica Arnold with Lilburn Police said the teen faces multiple serious charges.

“The victim does not know who he is,” Arnold said. “I can imagine she’s pretty shaken up by it.”

The victim told police her door was closed but unlocked after she brought some groceries inside.

“We’re not really sure his motive or how it led up to this point,” Arnold said.

Police said there were no similar incidents in the area and they’re not sure why the victim was targeted.

“Make sure to lock your windows, doors are locked, because you don’t know what could happen nowadays,” Arnold said.

