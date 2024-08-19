Police conduct welfare check at Hall County hotel. Then, they found a man dead inside a room

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating after a man was found dead in a hotel room over the weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said they made the discovery on Saturday around 9 p.m.

According to officials, police were called to the Haven Inn & Suites regarding a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a room.

The man’s death is being investigated as suspicious.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators are awaiting the autopsy results and are following up on any leads in the case.

The man’s age and identity were not released. GPD said information will released as it becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago





©2024 Cox Media Group