33-year-old GA father has heart attack, dies at hospital 1 day after infant son’s birth

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A 33-year-old Georgia father dropped dead from a heart attack just one day after the birth of his infant son, according to family members.

Jake Brown and his wife, Pashun Brown, welcomed their son on August 13 in Douglas County.

“Before they could leave the hospital on their way out with the baby, Jake had a heart attack and died the day after the baby was born,” Pashun Brown’s grandmother wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help her with expenses.

The couple had just married four months before Brown’s sudden death. Brown was a father of three and worked as a chef, according to social media.

“The family asks at this time to remember the laughs and positive memories, as Jake was living his happiest, most fulfilling life when he left this physical world,” the obituary read.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help his wife care for their children. You can donate HERE.

