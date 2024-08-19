‘Props? I think not:’ Security tells APD fake guns were used for music video. But, they were real

ATLANTA — Multiple people were arrested during a music video shoot in southwest Atlanta.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 7, Atlanta police went to a parking lot on Whitehall Street after a caller told 911 that there were several men on the property flashing guns. The caller also told dispatch that two of them were wearing face masks.

When officers arrived, they met a man, who identified himself as a security guard for a music video shoot. The security guard told APD that the armed men were using fake prop guns for the video shoot.

As police continued to speak with the security guard, an officer noticed several other men suddenly get into a blue Mercedes-Benz and drive off.

Officers radioed for another unit to conduct a traffic stop on the car. Just a few blocks away, APD was able to stop the car.

Inside the car, they found several guns within arm’s reach of the driver and passengers.

The driver, identified as Jarquavis White, 21, told authorities that he did not have a driver’s license when asked. Officials said they found a Glock under his seat.

APD said, the front passenger, Tekai Key, 19, had a rifle concealed under his seat and the back passenger, Joseph Daniels, 26, had a Glock on him.

Police said, passengers Kevin Beaufort, 21, and Jamaireon Muse, 21, were both found with Glocks. Muse also had an active warrant out of Clayton County.

Each suspect was charged with unlawful firearm possession and booked into the Fulton County jail.

Atlanta officers seized the guns and nearly $10,000 in cash along with several rounds of ammunition.

