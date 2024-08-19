19-year-old woman dead after taking fentanyl-laced pills. Now, another woman has been arrested

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a fentanyl overdose in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs officers responded to a medical call on June 6 and found Makayla Peacock unconscious inside a home. Emergency personnel attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

A toxicology report later determined that Peacock had overdosed on fentanyl after eating laced pills. She was 19 at the time of her death, according to her obituary.

After further investigation, officers determined Peacock had purchased the pills from Mallery James.

James was arrested on July 25 and then taken to Fulton County Jail.

She was released on $50,000 bond.

James is being charged with aggravated manslaughter causing a fentanyl overdose death.

