More than 167,000 pounds of Perdue chicken nuggets, tenders recalled after metal wires found inside

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Georgia-based Perdue Foods is recalling more than 167,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders over concerns they may be contaminated.

The issue was first found after Perdue received complaints about customers finding metal wires embedded in their products. That’s when they informed the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

According to the USDA notice, foreign material, specifically metal, may have ended up in the chicken products, which were produced in March.

The recall is national, with the USDA saying the “items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online directly to customers.”

On Perdue Foods’ company site, the company notes that the recall was voluntary, but that there have so far been no reports of injury or illness related to the products under recall.

“We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process,” Jeff Shaw, senior vice president of food safety and quality for Perdue, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products.”

The recall notice said the following items are part of the recall:

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ represented on the back of the package.

29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ represented on the back of the package.

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25″ represented on the back of the package.

Still, the company said online that “consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Perdue Foods apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused. For refunds click on the contact us link and fill out the consumer inquiry form.”

Anyone with questions about the recall can call Perdue Foods at 866.866.3703.





