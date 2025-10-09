Attorney and cycling advocate who died in bike crash to be honored with memorial ride

DECATUR, Ga. — The law firm Hagen Rosskopf LLC will host a memorial bike ride and commemorative bike placement for Ken Rosskopf on Oct. 12 in Decatur.

Attendees will gather at the law office of Hagen Rosskopf at 119 N McDonough St., Decatur, at 8:30 a.m. to share a moment of remembrance and unveil a ghost bike and a plaque in honor of Rosskopf’s contributions to the cycling community.

Two bike ride routes will be offered along with bike marshals and bike repair support on site.

“This event is to honor the life of Ken Rosskopf and the impact that he had on the bicycle community near and far. Ken was always a strong voice for Atlanta cyclists, and we at Hagen Rosskopf intend to continue our legacy of zealous representation of injured cyclists as well as our advocacy efforts to help make Georgia a safer place for cyclists to enjoy riding bikes,” said Bruce Hagen, lawyer and founder of Hagen Rosskopf.

Rosskopf died in a bike crash in August three houses away from home. He was known for his lifelong dedication to representing injured cyclists and his passion for advocacy on behalf of the cycling community in Georgia.

Hagen and Rosskopf joined Bike Law USA in 2015, a national network of lawyers committed to helping cyclists. Hagen Rosskopf LLC is known for its dedicated legal representation of injured cyclists in Georgia.

