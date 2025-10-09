Delta Air Lines reports momentum, expects strong December earnings

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines reported strong financial results for the September quarter of 2025, with operating revenue reaching $16.7 billion.

The airline’s operating income for the quarter was $1.7 billion, resulting in an operating margin of 10.1 percent.

The company also reported a pre-tax income of $1.8 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 10.7 percent, and earnings per share of $2.17.

“Delta’s competitive advantages and differentiation have never been more evident,” Ed Bastian, Delta’s chief executive officer. “We delivered September quarter results at the top end of our expectations on a combination of strong execution and improving fundamentals.”

Delta’s operating cash flow for the quarter was $1.8 billion, and the company made payments on debt and finance lease obligations totaling $459 million.

At the end of the quarter, Delta’s total debt and finance lease obligations stood at $14.9 billion.

Looking ahead, Delta is optimistic about its performance in the December quarter and beyond.

“Momentum is continuing into the final stretch of our Centennial year, positioning us to deliver strong December quarter earnings,” Bastian added.

He also said he was confident in Delta’s ability to achieve top-line growth, margin expansion, and earnings improvement consistent with the company’s long-term financial framework.

Delta Air Lines’ strong financial performance in the September quarter positions the company well for continued success as it approaches the end of its Centennial year.

With a focus on growth and improving fundamentals, Delta said it aims to maintain its industry leadership.

