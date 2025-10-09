Fulton Co. detention officer, 3 inmates charged in contraband conspiracy. Jailer fired

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County Detention Officer and three inmates have been charged in a contraband investigation at the Fulton County Jail.

Demarcus Tinsley, a 27-year-old detention officer, along with inmates Cleavon Battle, Willie Holt, and Karanji Reese, face charges of conspiracy to commit a felony after contraband was discovered on Sept. 2.

“I am deeply disappointed that one of our own was arrested as part of this contraband investigation,” said Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “The actions of a single individual do not represent the values or professionalism of the hundreds of other women and men who serve this agency with honor every day.”

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Tinsley allowed three inmates to enter an unauthorized housing zone overnight from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

Video evidence reviewed by the sheriff’s office showed the inmates leave the zone with contraband before returning to their designated area.

During a shakedown on Sept. 2, sheriff’s deputies recovered suspected cocaine, marijuana, crystal methamphetamine and a cell phone.

The sheriff’s office said Tinsley, who began his employment with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 9, 2024, was terminated on Oct. 8, 2025, and is being held on a $35,000 bond.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

