‘Hank Aaron Diamonds’ project to upgrade baseball, softball fields for APS schools

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Public Schools are set to transform high school baseball and softball fields across the city.

The fields will be upgraded with new artificial turf and other improvements as part of the “Hank Aaron Diamonds” project.

This initiative, in collaboration with the Atlanta Braves Foundation and Hank Aaron’s wife Billye, aims to honor the legacy of Braves legend Hank Aaron while providing enhanced facilities for students.

The upgrades will include new artificial turf infields and are designed to increase accessibility and reduce maintenance costs.

“I dare say what we’re announcing today is the largest and most profound opportunity to expand upon that legacy,” said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

Danielle Bedasse from the Atlanta Braves Foundation highlighted the community impact.

“So for our ability to make an investment in APS, at the existing fields, make those fields more accessible to community-based baseball programming.”

The project is expected to solve drainage issues and allow for increased playing time, as artificial turf will prevent rain from washing out fields for days.

Gregory Goodwin, Executive Director of Athletics for Atlanta Public Schools, called the project a “game-changer.”

“And we have a lot of wear and tear on our fields and if we don’t upkeep, it’s tremendous with the cost...with these turf fields we’ll be able to maintain those and play every day,” he said.

The first four fields to receive upgrades are located at Washington, Mays, Jackson, and North Atlanta high schools, with completion expected by the start of the baseball season next spring.

