Metro superintendent uses annual bonus to help graduating seniors apply to their dream college

MARIETTA, Ga. — Graduating seniors at Marietta High School sent applications to the colleges of their choice on Monday, which can get pricey.

However, the district’s superintendent stepped up and pulled out his credit card to help in what has become a tradition at the school.

High school senior Sydney Hernandez said you don’t have to be a math major to know that numbers don’t lie.

“When I first added it all together, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is really a big number,’” Hernandez said.

Which is why Hernandez and her classmates are very grateful for Apply to College Day at Marietta High School.

Submitting an application comes with a cost -- anywhere from $50 to $80, and up.

That’s where Superintendent Grant Rivera steps in.

“I just thought that was incredible and so selfless of him,” student Addison Moreland said.

For the seventh year in a row, Rivera pulled out his credit card and spent his annual bonus on application fees.

One college application for each senior.

“Today is about making the college burden a little bit lighter in the hopes they can chase their dream school,” Rivera said.

Hernandez is applying to eight schools. It’s going to cost more than $600, but thanks to Rivera, her application to ‘Ole Miss was on the house.

“It’s not my number one, but it’s the most expensive, so I did choose that one,” Hernandez said.

Her number one is UGA. Their fee is $70.

