Man charged after shooting near Clarke County Courthouse

ATHENS, Ga. — An 18-year-old man was arrested following a shooting near the Clarke County Courthouse, according to police.
Around 10:40 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a gunshot heard in downtown Athens.
Authorities said officers discovered a shell casing at the scene and, with the help of the Real Time Crime Center, tracked the suspect to the Athens Transit Multimodal Center, where they boarded a bus.
Detectives arrested Ladainian Rainwater, 18, of Athens, in the 100 block of Sycamore Drive.
He faces charges including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of certain crimes, reckless conduct, battery, and unlawful association with a criminal street gang.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are seeking additional information from the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Harrison at David.Harrison@accgov.com or 762-400-7361.
