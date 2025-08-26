GA attorney known for bicycle law dies after being injured in bike crash

DECATUR, Ga. — A Georgia attorney known for being one of the top personal injury attorneys in bicycle law has died.

Ken Rosskopf died on Friday after being injured in a bicycle crash.

Rosskopf was an authority on bicycle law. He gave lectures about laws and safety to bicycle groups and co-founded a national association of bicycle lawyers and bicycle accident reconstruction engineers.

He founded Bike Law Georgia and co-founded the national Bike Law organization.

He founded a community bicycle program that recycled over 750 bicycles for free community use.

Along with trial attorney Bruce A. Hagen, Rosskopf ran the Hagen Rosskopf personal injury law firm in Decatur prior to his recent retirement.

