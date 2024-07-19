7-year-old born prematurely gives back to the hospital that cared for her

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — 7-year-old Julia Scott and little sister Hannah Rose believe you need to do what you love.

“Well, I just like the ice and the flavors. I like all of it!” Julia said.

And who doesn’t like snow cones?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It was really fun. Really fun. It didn’t feel like a job,” Kalea Hunter said.

Kalea is Julia’s mentor and she spent the summer teaching her how to be a philanthropist.

“I always think I’ve heard it all. Then I hear a snow cone fundraiser,” Julia Tiller with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen on Friday.

On Friday, Julia presented the hospital with a check worth $350. The proceeds from her icy business. It’s a thank you to the good people who work here.

“Having a relationship with doctors, nurses, and people at the front desk who really care for children has been so important. She feels that,” Julia’s mom Karen Kenner Scott said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Julia has spent a lot of time with them. She was a preemie and has been in and out of the hospital her entire life. It was her idea to give back and support a place that has cared for her since day one.

“They’re so kind. It’s just amazing there,” Julia said.

Julia turns 8 on Monday, and her Snow Cone Fundraiser may become an annual tradition.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Watch party hosted in Sandy Springs as Donald Trump accepted his nomination for 2024 election

©2024 Cox Media Group