Metro Atlanta mother left for trip days ago. Her boyfriend came home without her, family says

ATLANTA — Police are searching for an Atlanta mother who vanished days ago, leaving her three children behind.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Chanell Crosby left her home with her boyfriend Jamal Harvey on Sunday to go to Macon. Family and friends have since not been able to reach her by phone or text.

Harvey has been confirmed to be alive and back in Atlanta. According to a family member, Harvey spoke to Crosby’s friends, but claims to not know where she is. He says he left her in middle Georgia, but didn’t say where.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Family and friends are really concerned about this,” a family member told Channel 2 Action News. “It’s unlike her to be away and not check on her children.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear where police are searching for Crosby or if they have spoken to Harvey.

APD: 16-year-old nephew of Rayshard Books arrested for auto crimes days before his death

©2024 Cox Media Group