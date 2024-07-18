Widow says she’s facing $90K water bill after county came out to fix broken water pipes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb homeowner faces a staggering $90,000 water bill that she says skyrocketed due to a leak on her property.

Sherri Renee told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that she first noticed a leak in her front yard but didn’t realize the severity until it turned her yard into a swamp. “It went from a small leak to a bigger stream of water,” Renee said.

After discovering her waterline was broken, Renee, a widow living on a fixed income, qualified for the DeKalb County CARES Program. This initiative helps individuals on fixed incomes by covering the cost of plumbing repairs on private property. Despite the county’s contractors coming out to fix the waterline in 2019, Renee said her bill has continued to climb.

“As of last month, it was $86,000, and now as of last week, it’s at $90,000,” Renee said, expressing disbelief and concern over the mounting charges.

DeKalb County officials said they are working with Renee to resolve the issue. Channel 2 Action News was present when another contractor found an additional leak on her property.

