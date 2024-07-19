24-year-old valet survives after hitting pothole on I-285 at 70 mph, being thrown from motorcyle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia valet worker is recovering after he hit a pothole going 75-mph on I-285 in DeKalb County and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to family members.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jill Haney said her nephew, 24-year-old Kain Aryee, was headed home from his job as a valet on July 12 at around 3:30 a.m. on I-285 at Henderson Road when he hit the pothole in the middle of the highway.

TRENDING STORIES:

“His front tire dipped down and when it came back up, was in what’s known as a death wobble,” Haney wrote on GoFundMe. “It wouldn’t straighten out and he had to make a split-second decision to crash his bike into a tractor-trailer or into the trees.”

Haney said Kain hoped that hitting the tractor-trailer would throw him off he bike.

“The alternative was to crash into the trees at 70 mph which would likely result in death,” Haney said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Aryee was thrown off the bike, but was able to flag down an officer even though he was seriously injured.

Aryee is now recovering from numerous broken bones that required multiple surgeries and road rash. He’s unable to work at his valet job, which he previously worked five to six days a week.

Haney said the family is trying to raise money to support Aryee while he recovers.

“We are trying to raise funds to help with medical and everyday expenses while he is out of work,” Haney said. “His company doesn’t offer benefits so he doesn’t have medical insurance and cannot receive disability through his company.”

Haney said the family is thankful to God that Aryee survived.

Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm if a pothole caused the accident and if the county plans to fix it.

You can donate to the GoFundMe HERE.

Clayton County sheriff’s captain hit by driver at the scene of crash that injured deputy and inmate





©2024 Cox Media Group