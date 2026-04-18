New case of bird flu detected in South Georgia

ATLANTA — The state Department of Agriculture said it has confirmed a new case of bird flu in South Georgia.

The infected birds were part of a backyard flock in Pierce County.

The flock included “approximately 60 chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys,” the Agricultural Department said.

Our team acted swiftly to respond to the detection of (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza), implement containment protocols, and limit the potential spread of the disease,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. “In Georgia, we have maintained strong biosecurity measures since the nationwide HPAI outbreak began in 2022.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said the flock owner noticed an increase in deaths among the flock and reported it to the state.

Staff from the Agricultural Department then went out to the home earlier this week and tested the birds, which came back positive for the disease.

“Depopulation, disposal, cleaning & disinfection operations were completed on Thursday, April 16, 2026, to mitigate further spread of the disease,” the department said in a news release on Friday.

Officials believe the birds were infected by wild birds in the area.

©2026 Cox Media Group