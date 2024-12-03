1 killed, 1 injured in DeKalb County collision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash.

On Sunday at about 5:36 pm, officers responded to the 3300 block of Mountain Drive to reports of a vehicle collision.

When they arrived, officers found two vehicles that had collided.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof during the crash.

One driver, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators responded to the crash scene to investigate.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group