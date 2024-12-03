1 killed, 1 injured in DeKalb County collision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly crash.
On Sunday at about 5:36 pm, officers responded to the 3300 block of Mountain Drive to reports of a vehicle collision.
When they arrived, officers found two vehicles that had collided.
One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof during the crash.
One driver, a 45-year-old man, died at the scene.
The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators responded to the crash scene to investigate.
