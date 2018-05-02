1 dead in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in DeKalb County.
Dekalb Co. Fire officials confirm that there is one fatality at this house fire on Mayfield Drive pic.twitter.com/ZVkxeSDSue— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) May 2, 2018
The fire happened in the 1100 block of Mayfield Drive Wednesday.
I’ll have a LIVE report soon on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/2imKrgsM9l— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) May 2, 2018
"Right now, we don't know the cause of the fire or where the fire started," Capt. Eric Jackson with DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said.
He said three or four people were inside the fire when it happened.
