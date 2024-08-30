‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro arrested for suspected domestic violence

NAPA, Calif. — Longtime “Dancing with the Stars” professional Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on Thursday morning, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

Booking information obtained by PEOPLE shows Chigvintsev, 42, was booked into the Napa County Jail on Thursday on a charge of corporal injury to spouse and released a few hours later on a $25,000 bail.

Details on what led up to Chigvintsev’s charges have not been released, but he has been married to WWE star Nikki Garcia since 2022.

Just days before his arrest, on Aug. 27, the couple celebrated their anniversary and made separate posts on Instagram highlighting their love story.

The couple met in 2017 when they were partnered together for the 25th season of “Dancing with the Stars” and finished in seventh place. At the time, Garcia was in a relationship with wrestler John Cena.

After Garcia and Cena broke up a year later, she and Chigvintsev reconnected. In 2019, they got engaged and welcomed their son, Matteo, in 2020 before officially tying the knot in 2022.

Chigvintsev has competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” which airs on Channel 2, 12 times. He won the 29th season in 2020 with former star of “The Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Most recently, he competed in the 32nd season with Georgia native star of “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson. The pair finished in fourth place.

Variety confirmed before his arrest that Chigvintsev was not slated to compete in the hit ballroom dancing competition’s 33rd season airing next month on Channel 2.

