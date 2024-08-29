Security guards walk out of Fulton County Jail after contract company says it hasn’t been paid

ATLANTA — A contracted security company that works at the Fulton County Jail has terminated its security services at the Fulton County Jail over non-payment.

According to a news release from Strategic Security Corp., “despite multiple efforts to resolve the situation, including numerous emails, phone calls, meetings, and notices to various offices including the Sheriff’s Office, the Mayor of Atlanta’s Office, the County Commissioners Office, and even the Governor’s Office, no viable solution has been proposed by the responsible parties. Regrettably, no timeline for payment or good faith attempt to address the outstanding balance has been made.”

Because of the non-payment, contracted security guards were told to leave the Fulton County Jail.

“This action is taken with a heavy heart, as it creates a potential officer safety issue and crisis at the facility,” the company said in its news release. “The continued non-payment has left us with no choice but to take this difficult step to protect the interests of our company and our employees.”

Channel 2 Action News was at the jail on Thursday as some contracted security guards walked off the job.

We have reached out to jail officials for their response to this situation.

