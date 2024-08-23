Senate subcommittee on Fulton County Jail releases recommendations to correct long-standing issues

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Jail Subcommittee of the Georgia Senate released its draft findings and recommendations for how to correct issues at the jail facility.

The released findings and suggestions come after months of testimony, hearings and research regarding issues at the Rice Street Jail.

The Georgia Senate began their investigation into the jail’s operations after a number of inmate deaths and issues regarding transparency and organizational challenges between Fulton County and the sheriff’s office.

The subcommittee was established to review the jail population, structural integrity of the jail, judicial processes in Fulton County and funding and staffing for the sheriff’s office.

The investigation also followed the opening of a federal civil rights investigation into the jail by the U.S. Department of Justice that began in July 2023.

While the recommendations are now public, they are not an order. At this stage, next steps have not yet been determined in terms of implementing or acting on the Senate’s suggestions.

Here are the recommendations and findings of the subcommittee:

The Fulton County Commission should oversee all tax money set aside for the construction of a new jail or renovation of the existing facility

The City of Atlanta should transfer the Atlanta Detention Center to Fulton County to use for confinement needs of detainees awaiting trial

Fulton County should partner with the Georgia Sheriff’s Association and employ a third-party jail expert to oversee construction, renovation or consolidation

The county should employ a maintenance team solely to work at and maintain facilities at the Fulton County Jail

The county should establish a Fulton County Jail Advisory Board representing the Fulton County Commission, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Fulton County Clerk of Courts and Fulton County Superior Court

Fulton County Commissioners should create a task force to identify duplicated services, resource and staffing that are already provided within the Fulton County criminal justice system and include FSCO and the Atlanta Police Department in it

All natural and unnatural deaths at the jail must be reported and investigated the same way a death would be investigated in the bounds of Fulton County

All Fulton County Superior Court Judges carry full dockets

The Fulton County Clerk of Superior Court should establish policies and procedures to track felony cases from arrest to adjudication to generate monthly reports by all Fulton County criminal justice agencies

Fulton County DA’s Office and Office of Public Defender should create processes and policies to allow for all non-violent and non-sexual offenses to be expedited in court

APD should provide all evidence from felony cases to the Fulton County DA’s Office without the need of an open records request

FCSO and the DA’s Office should establish policies related to requests for proposal involving the Fulton County Finance Department as advisors when selecting contracts for special needs and services not in their annual budgets

Public and Private relationships between the County Commission and sheriff’s office “has been tenuous, unprofessional and not the conduct citizens should expect,” and should hold weekly professional meetings to improve the dynamic and solve problems

The County Commission should work with the Sheriff to benchmark best practices and industry standards to create and pass a transparent and responsible budget, and provide oversight without micromanaging the sheriff’s office budget once it is passed

The workload of the Atlanta Circuit is not currently fully reported to Superior Court Judges. The County should perform an audit of the court and implement best practices

The Fulton County DA should conduct an audit from a third-party expert to streamline processes with courts for adjudication of cases

