Notorious ‘30 Deep’ gang member accepts plea deal, avoids new trial for 2007 murders

ATLANTA — The expected retrial of an alleged gang member for homicides in 2007 will not happen, as he accepted a plea deal instead.

George Redding pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and a gun charge, avoiding a retrial for the murders of Ronnie Pierce and Victor Hill.

The plea deal resulted in a 25-year sentence with credit for nearly 18 years already served.

Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Vincent Faucette told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that a retrial would have introduced evidence linking Redding to the 30 Deep street gang, which was a significant factor in the formation of the Atlanta Police gang unit.

“It’s the certainty of an outcome that holds Mr. Redding accountable,” Faucette said.

Defense attorney Manny Arora agreed that the plea deal was the right choice, given the circumstances.

“His previous sentence was two life sentences, consecutive plus forty years... had we lost on any of the murders alleged in this case, we would have most likely got life without parole,” Arora said.

Redding’s initial convictions from a 2011 trial were vacated in December when a judge granted his petition for habeas corpus, entitling him to a new trial.

The retrial was prepared for this week, but the plea agreement rendered it unnecessary.

Several challenges surrounded the case, including a key witness who had been missing for 15 years, believed to be deceased, and another who was evading testimony.

Faucette noted that a man already in prison for a different murder was expected to claim responsibility for one of the killings, further complicating the evidence.

Despite his denials, the prosecution intended to introduce evidence that Redding was a founder of 30 Deep and that the murders helped spread fear and intimidation for the gang.

“Was he a member of 30 Deep? He’s always denied it as far as that goes,” Arora said, referencing Redding’s previous statements.

A jailhouse interview months ago had Redding saying, “I have not never killed nobody. Never.”

However, part of his plea acknowledged his guilt in the voluntary manslaughters.

Arora remarked that Redding being 19 years old at the time of the crimes seemed very young for a gang leader, though the “30″ tattoo on his face could have influenced a jury’s perspective.

