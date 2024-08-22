Man arrested in Louisiana after wife’s burned body found buried behind Fayette County home

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A Fayette County man has been charged with his wife’s murder after her body was found in their home.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna was at a news conference on Thursday afternoon as Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb announced the arrest.

They say Kenneth Hardin Jr., 39, confessed to family members on Wednesday that he killed his wife, Carrie Hardin, in self-defense the day before, burned her body and was leaving town.

His father then called 911 and sheriff’s deputies went to the couple’s home on Merlin Court where they found evidence that matched his statements.

Sheriff Babb said it appears that Carrie Hardin died from gunshot wounds.

Kenneth Hardin told investigators that alcohol was involved in the argument that led up to the shooting.

Kenneth Hardin’s car was tracked to a motel in Covington, Louisiana where a SWAT team arrested him.

Investigators in Fayette County found a shallow grave in the woods behind the couple’s house where they found Carrie Hardin’s burned remains.

The couple share two children.

Sheriff Babb says that Kenneth Hardin is fully cooperating with investigators in answering their questions and has admitted to killing his wife.

Kenneth Hardin is currently being held in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana without bond on a fugitive charge. He will be extradited to Fayette County.

