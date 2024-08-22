Gun-totin’ photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene getting mixed reaction on social media

ATLANTA — As Democrats were getting ready to rally this week at their convention in Chicago, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to be practicing her shooting skills from her back porch.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Greene posted a photo of her holding an AR-15-style rifle, with a caption saying: “This one is my favorite. I’m kind of like JD Vance’s Mamaw. They’re loaded, always hidden at arm’s reach, and only I know where they are. But you gotta practice. Knives too.”

This one is my favorite.



I’m kind of like JD Vance’s Mamaw, they’re loaded always hidden at arms reach, and only I know where they are.



But you gotta practice.

Knives too. pic.twitter.com/G2wLZcKr0X — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 18, 2024

The photo has gotten mixed reactions with more than 2,500 comments.

“Horrible form. Embarrassing. Why post this?” Burt Mackin said.

“Y’all are so weird,” Ryan Shead said.

We are thankful for you, MTG,” said Crystal Hope.

“Amen, MTG!” Burton Brink posted.

Greene has been a strong Second Amendment supporter, even going after Vice President Kamala Harris saying that “America needs a ban on communist politicians like you,” after Harris called for Congress to pass an assault weapons band.

America needs a ban on communist politicians like you.



Shame on you for trying to destroy Americans’ right to defend ourselves while your policies have caused skyrocketing crime and our country to be invaded by criminals, gangs, and terrorists. https://t.co/yitClS1c6z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 16, 2023

Gun control and gun violence are going to be center stage on Thursday night as the DNC wraps up.

During his acceptance speech Wednesday, Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Tim Walz spoke about being a gun owner.

“Look, I know guns. I’m a veteran. I’m a hunter. And I was a better shot than most Republicans in Congress, and I’ve got the trophies to prove it,” Walz said. But I’m also a dad. I believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe our first responsibility is to keep our kids safe.”

RELATED STORIES:

During Thursday night’s program at the DNC, another Georgia Congresswoman, Rep. Lucy McBath, is going to talk about how gun violence killed her son.

There will be other speakers talking about how gun violence has impacted their lives and loved ones.

In her previous post going after Harris, Greene said: “Shame on you for trying to destroy Americans’ right to defend ourselves while your policies have caused skyrocketing crime and our country to be invaded by criminals, gangs, and terrorists.”

Harris has never asked to take away people’s guns but does want to ban assault rifles like the one Greene is seen holding in her photo.

RELATED NEWS:

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after Dems on economy, the border and Transgender issues in RNC speech Greene, who represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, spoke for about five minutes and went after Democrats on the economy and the border.





©2024 Cox Media Group