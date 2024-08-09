Greene calls gender dysphoria ‘an ideology,’ speaks about bill to stop kids from changing genders

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is speaking out about a bill she introduced to stop kids who experience gender dysphoria from being able to get puberty blockers, hormone therapies, or surgeries to change genders.

During a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, Greene spoke about the Protect Children’s Innocence Act to protect “children from a radical ideology that is spreading across America.”

She introduced the bill in March 2023, which was then referred to a subcommittee 10 days later and that was the last action on it.

“Gender dysphoria is not a virus. This is not a disease that’s spreading. It’s an ideology, and it’s spreading across social media, and it’s rapidly growing,” Greene said.

There are people in this country hellbent on mutilating the genitals of children under the guise of so-called “gender-affirming care.”



That’s why I introduced my Protect Children’s Innocence Act to end this barbaric practice targeting our kids.



This is not a political issue. pic.twitter.com/NTY6oa1HB4 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 8, 2024

According to Mount Sinai Health System, “Gender dysphoria is the term for a deep sense of unease and distress that may occur when your biological sex does not match your gender identity.”

Greene says there are no major studies on the long-term impacts on children who transition genders at an early age.

“Children need to be allowed to grow up before they make tragic mistakes that will forever change their bodies for the rest of their lives,” Greene said.

The congresswoman also said there is a growing movement called de-transition.

“These are many young people that made the tragic mistakes of having mastectomies, having castrations done to them, having genital mutilation surgeries when they were still in their early teens, maybe even before they were teenagers. And as they grew up, they realized they made tragic mistakes to their body, and they are trying so hard to warn many others, don’t go down this road,” Greene said.

Greene called the Protect Children’s Innocence Act her “signature bill.”

The rights of transgender people — and especially young people — have become a major political battleground in recent years as trans visibility has increased.

Last year, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill into law that bans doctors from providing hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgery to children under 18.

At the time, Channel 2 Action News spoke to Leondardo Hinnant who started hormone treatment at 13 and had reassignment surgery at 15.

“Parents should have the right to choose medical treatment for their children,” Hinnant said. “This issue is really medical. It’s about what should be between a patient and a doctor and not the government. I don’t need a lawmaker to understand how I feel. All I need is me and my doctor to understand how I feel.”

“This is such a serious issue, and it’s such a radical ideology, and it is growing at a rate that we cannot control, but it needs to be stopped right now. Our job, our greatest job that we have as adults, our greatest job that we have as lawmakers is to protect children,” Greene said.

Greene has been outspoken against many transgender rights. During her speech at the Republican National Convention last month, Greene went after Democrats over transgender issues.

“They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday. And let me state this clearly, there are only two genders. And we’re made in God’s image. And we won’t shy away from speaking that simple truth ever,” Greene said during her five-minute speech.

Greene shared her outrage over the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics over the “satanic, trans, and occult” scenes throughout the performance, calling it anti-Christian.

