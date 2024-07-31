‘I’m human’: Marjorie Taylor Greene says she only snaps back when pushed by other lawmakers

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has some regrets about the heated exchanges she’s had with other lawmakers while in Congress.

In a recent episode of comedian Russell Brand’s show, Greene talked about one of the most recent exchanges she had with Rep. Jasmine Crockett from Texas, where Greene said that her “fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

The comments sparked outrage from Democrats, leading Crockett to hit back with her now-infamous comment to Greene, asking a hypothetical question about a “bleach-blonde, bad-built butch body.”

Greene said during that hearing, lawmakers were just “charging at each other,” and people only saw snippets of what happened, and not the 45 minutes leading up to the exchange.

“And that’s usually the tough part, right, is understanding why are they yelling at each other? What happened? Why did MTG just break and say things like this to people?” Greene said.

The Georgia Congresswoman told Brand that she loses her patience when people go after her and former President Donald Trump.

“It’s usually because I’m pushed and pushed, and I’m listening to them call Donald Trump ‘our orange messiah,’ or I’m listening to them personally attack me or they’re holding up my tweets or social media posts on X and they’re reframing my words and lying about what I said. And I’m having to sit there and take it and take it and take it,” Greene said. “And yes, and those moments I have lost my patience and just charged the hill and said things maybe in a way, I shouldn’t have. But you know, I’m human, I’m not without mistakes.”

