Marjorie Taylor Greene shares outrage over ‘satanic,’ ‘anti-Christian’ Olympics opening ceremony

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is just the latest person to express her outrage about the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

As the extravagant production was underway Friday to open the games, it featured a tableau reminiscent of “The Last Supper,” featuring the drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles. This segment drew significant attention — and mixed reactions.

The scene has sparked an uproar from far-right figures, including Greene.

The Georgia congresswoman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her outrage over the “French Olympic committee” taking down the videos.

“The French Olympic Committee has been hard at work taking down videos of their satanic, trans, and occult opening ceremonies claiming copyright laws. It’s our First Amendment right to share these videos and our outright outrage over the anti-Christian Olympic opening ceremonies,” Greene wrote.

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, afterward drew attention away from “The Last Supper” references, saying that hadn’t been his intention.

In a French television interview, Jolly said the table was actually referencing the pagan celebration with Dionysus, the Greek god wine and revelry.

Nicky Doll, known for competing on the 12th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and hosting “Drag Race France,” participated in a high-octane fashion runway segment along with “Drag Race France” Season 1 winner Paloma, Season 3′s Piche, and Giselle Palmer. Initially, they stood alongside the runway, gazing fiercely at the strutting models. Later, they joined in, showcasing their own style.

Le Filip, the recent winner of “Drag Race France,” expressed their positive “surprise” and “pride” at the ceremony’s scale and representation.

“I thought it would be a five-minute drag event with queer representation. I was amazed. It started with Lady Gaga, then we had drag queens, a huge rave, and a fire in the sky,” they said. “It felt like a crowning all over again. I am proud to see my friends and queer people on the world stage.”

Le Filip responded to the criticism of the scene with a touch of humor and sorrow.

“It feels like the words of somebody who didn’t get on the guest list. We could all be laughing together. It’s sad to me, honestly,” they said.

Despite the backlash, Le Filip believes the opening ceremony will ultimately transcend controversy.

“The message of the show is freedom, and it’s a good postcard for France,” they concluded.

