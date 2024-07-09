Social media erupts after Marjorie Taylor Greene posts about signers of Declaration of Independence

ATLANTA — In an effort to show her patriotism following the 4th of July, Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share some fun “facts” about the Declaration of Independence.

In the post, she said, “The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger.”

The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger:



Thomas Jefferson: 33

John Hancock: 39

James Madison: 25

Alexander Hamilton: 21

James Monroe: 18

Aaron Burr: 20

Paul Revere: 41

George… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2024

She then went on to name several of the people who signed the document, but only two of them were correct.

At the bottom of the post, the X fact check said, “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere, and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence.”

It didn’t take long for people to chime in about the mistakes.

“You got a majority of names wrong. How are you in Congress!!??? We need a civics test to run for government,” @ender7 said.

RELATED STORIES:

“Marge continues to show us how much we need the Department of Education,” James Fox said.

“Did you not learn anything about the history of our country? OMG, and you are in Congress,” Dianne Callahan said.

Many of the comments pointed out that life expectancy at the time was much lower and there were very few comments to support the post.

The X was posted on July 5 and remains up with more than 3.2 million views.

RELATED NEWS:

Committee hearing erupts into chaos as Marjorie Taylor Greene goes after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez It quickly became a heated back and forth.





©2024 Cox Media Group