Following Trump assassination attempt Marjorie Taylor Greene says Dems ‘want him dead’

ATLANTA — Following the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life, Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she wants legislation drafted to prevent Trump from getting a Secret Service detail if found guilty in the election interference trial against him withdrawn.

“Bennie Thompson has still not withdrawn his bill that would strip Pres Trump of his Secret Service protection if Democrats are able to lock him up from one of their sham trials,” Greene said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Democrats don’t just want President Trump in jail, they want him dead.”

Democrats don’t just want President Trump in jail, they want him dead.



Even after the assassination attempt on President Trump’s life, the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee, Bennie Thompson, has still not withdrawn his bill that would strip Pres Trump of his… pic.twitter.com/zkl14ifRd6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 23, 2024

She also posted a video of her calling for Thompson to withdraw the legislation.

“This legislation was introduced while the politically weaponized government was prosecuting former President Donald Trump. This would leave him at risk,” Greene said during a recent committee. “This legislation is reckless and the minority ranking member needs to withdraw this legislation that would lead to the murder of President Trump.”

On Monday, the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, went before a Congressional committee, which Greene was a part of, where she was taken to task by Republicans and Democrats over the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13.

Cheatle then resigned on Tuesday.

RELATED STORIES:

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” she said in an email to staff. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director.”

Deputy Director Ronald Rowe was named as acting director. He has worked for the agency for 23 years.

Cheatle’s departure was unlikely to end the scrutiny of the long-troubled agency. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have promised more investigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

RELATED NEWS:

Certified counter sniper says he isn't surprised shots missed Trump at that distance

©2024 Cox Media Group