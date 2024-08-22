Man shoots at Carroll County deputies before running into the woods

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A man shot at Carroll County deputies and then ran into the woods on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said they tried to pull over a man driving a truck near Old Jones Road and Acorn Creek Road in Whitesburg. When he pulled over, he got out of the truck and allegedly began shooting at deputies.

The man is reportedly in the woods as deputies search for him.

Deputies have not provided a description of the suspect.

Deputies are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes and to avoid this area if they can.

