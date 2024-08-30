Crash on I-75 causes barrels of brake fluid to explode in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County and Marietta firefighters are responding to the scene of a truck crash on Interstate 75 South where a truck carrying barrels of brake fluid crashed, causing the vehicle to catch fire and the barrels to leak, then explode.

The Cobb County Fire Department told Channel 2 Action News that a semi-truck was hauling the barrels of brake fluid when it crashed into a support beam under the Windy Hill bridge at the I-75 SB and Delk Road at Exit 261.

“The truck then caught fire and the cargo barrels began leaking, burning, and exploding. The fire has been extinguished, Cobb HazMat team is mitigating the chemical spill,” fire officials said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver appears uninjured at this time, according to the fire department.

Triple Team Traffic says all lanes on the southbound side of I-75 are currently closed.

Right now, Triple Team Traffic says that traffic has been diverted off of the area, but the on-ramp is currently blocked. The express lanes are also not open yet. To get around the current traffic delays, HWY 41/Cobb Pkwy is an alternate route.

