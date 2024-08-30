Atlanta Police Department mourns passing of Mounted Patrol Unit horse Oreo

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department announced they were in mourning after a member of their Mounted Patrol Unit passed away.

At the age of 21, mounted patrol horse Oreo passed on Tuesday after more than 10 years of service with APD.

The department said the news of Oreo’s passing had left them heartbroken.

According to police, Oreo was known for having a vibrant personality and remarkable skills.

He was a former competition horse with an impressive track record, police said, and over the course of his career he not only helped catch a burglar, but even assisted in catching three carjacking suspects.

“He will be deeply missed by his Mounted Patrol family, especially his handler, Officer Dobler. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the veterinary staff at the Georgia Aquarium for their support,” APD said in a statement.

