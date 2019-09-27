Deadly crash following police chase closes highway in Butts Co., deputies say

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - A police chase has ended in a serious crash that has shut down a highway in Butts County.
The Butts County Sheriff's Office said Highway 36 near Nathan Thaxton Road could be closed for hours as they investigate.
The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed the wreck is deadly.
Butts County UPDATE - all lanes are still blocked from a fatality accident on Georgia 36 at Nathan Thaxton Road. Estimated time to clear - NOW 2 hours. Seek alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/H6ERH68nkO— GDOT West Central (@GDOTWest) September 27, 2019
The chase involved deputies out of Monroe County, investigators said.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into the Channel 2 Action New Nightbeat at 11 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Teen driver dies after Ga. crash that killed siblings, critically injured mom
- 78-year-old man accused of hiding Lumpkin County woman's body arrested
- Metro Atlanta teacher accused of sending obscene material to 14-year-old student
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}