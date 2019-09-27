  • Deadly crash following police chase closes highway in Butts Co., deputies say

    BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. - A police chase has ended in a serious crash that has shut down a highway in Butts County. 

    The Butts County Sheriff's Office said Highway 36 near Nathan Thaxton Road could be closed for hours as they investigate. 

    The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed the wreck is deadly. 

    The chase involved deputies out of Monroe County, investigators said. 

