Metro Atlanta teacher accused of sending obscene material to 14-year-old student

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A middle school physical education teacher from Hall County was arrested Thursday night after authorities said he sent inappropriate messages to a student, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
William David Bagwell, a 33-year-old teacher at West Hall Middle School, was charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor, Hall County Schools said Friday in a news release.
He has also been suspended from his job.
The district was made aware of the allegations Thursday morning after the 14-year-old student's parent told a school resource officer the girl received inappropriate messages from the gym teacher, authorities said.
Bagwell, who worked for the district since 2014, turned himself in about 10 p.m., Hall County deputies said. He remains held without bond ahead of his first appearance hearing, records show.
