Heads up: Climate protest could impact traffic today

ATLANTA - That international climate strike is coming here today and it's expected to cause some traffic problems.
We know of at least one, happening at the Buckhead MARTA station on Peachtree Road.
Atlanta police expect things to pick up around 9:30 a.m.
Traffic flow may be impacted along Peachtree Street and nearby areas.
APD REMINDER: A large protest will be happening today, Sept. 27, 2019 around 9:30 a.m. outside of the Buckhead @MARTASERVICE station. Please see below for more info. Traffic flow may be impacted this morning along Peachtree St. NE & nearby areas. https://t.co/fzmzs4Ivy7— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) September 27, 2019
