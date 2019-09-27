  • Lithonia police officer arrested, charged with rape

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police Department has confirmed that they arrested a Lithonia police officer and charged him with rape. 

    Officer David Wilborn was charged with also charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath by a police officer.

    We are working to learn more details about this arrest for Channel 2 Action News at Noon

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories