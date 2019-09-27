0 Teen driver dies after Ga. crash that killed siblings, critically injured mom

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A 16-year-old driver died Friday morning as a result of injuries sustained in a crash that killed his two siblings and critically injured his mother, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bryson Dinger was pronounced dead about 2 a.m. at the Augusta University Medical Center Hospital, according to McDuffie County Coroner Foster Wylie.

He was behind the wheel Thursday morning when the family's SUV was hit as the vehicle turned into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer in Thomson. The Georgia State Patrol determined Bryson Dinger failed to yield while turning left onto White Oak Road from Thomson Bypass, which is near Thomson High School and Thomson-McDuffie Middle School.

The impact ejected Bella Dinger, 12, and Bostyn Dinger, 14, troopers said. They were pronounced dead at the scene about 7:45 a.m.

Their mother, 41-year-old Tasha Daniel, who was in the front passenger seat, and Bryson were rushed to hospitals in critical condition. Daniel was still being treated Friday morning at Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

It's unclear if the tractor-trailer's driver was injured or if charges will be filed in this case.

The Dinger siblings were students in the McDuffie County School System, superintendent Mychele Rhodes told Augusta-based news station WFXG. It is not known if the family was on their way to school Thursday morning when the crash occurred.

The high school and middle school canceled sports games Thursday. Students at the middle school will wear black and white Friday to honor the family, according to administration.

"Please keep the family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this most difficult and trying time," Rhodes said in a statement provided to the news station.

This story was written by Julissa Canas and Chelsea Prince for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2019 Cox Media Group.